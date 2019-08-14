As Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Coho Partners LTD Stake In Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Was Boosted

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 61,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.24 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 4.48 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 155,025 shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69 million for 21.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

