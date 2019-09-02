As Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Shares Declined, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut by $902,486 Its Position; As Citi Trends (CTRN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increased Its Holding

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 162,012 shares traded or 17.66% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 64,513 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Cap Management accumulated 869,700 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Axa, a France-based fund reported 12,400 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,720 shares. Sei Investments holds 1,857 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 47,659 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 6,291 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 25,643 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) or 194,705 shares. Century, Missouri-based fund reported 36,957 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 18,401 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 34,448 shares. Blackrock owns 1.06 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 355,808 were reported by Awm Inv Com. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech holds 32,440 shares. Panagora Asset holds 251 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 12,043 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 264,666 shares. First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Congress Asset Ma has 38,584 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 556,376 shares in its portfolio. Teton Inc reported 9,500 shares. 21,611 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa reported 0.08% stake. Champlain Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 7,959 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 2,900 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 49,827 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $43.60 million for 22.96 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.