As Miller Inds Tenn (MLR) Stock Value Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position; White Pine Investment Co Maintains Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 2.54 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST NOT COMMENTING ON ENGINE FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to speed up inspections after engine explodes, killing one; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises brave passengers, crew on deadly Southwest Airlines flight; 16/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BOOSTS DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 14C; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Had 144 Customers and Five Southwest Crewmembers Onboard; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2018 Capacity Up in Low 5% Range; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (MLR) by 35.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% . The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 66,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 20,594 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast

More notable recent Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Miller Industries Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Buffett-Munger Stocks for Spring 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Share Price Is Up 69% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Buffett-Munger Stocks for Summer 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argus clips Southwest Airlines on 737 Max issues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hawaiian Holdings Stock Approaches a Multiyear Low on Southwest Fears – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

