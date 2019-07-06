As Miller Inds Tenn (MLR) Market Valuation Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Holding by $840,000; Fine Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Position by $8.67 Million; Shares Rose

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 107,350 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (MLR) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,339 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00 million, up from 944,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 43,837 shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.17% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 23,100 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 14,450 shares. Fine Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.41 million shares or 3.84% of the stock. Ameritas Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 6,344 shares. 8,238 are owned by Morgan Stanley. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 7,594 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 228,549 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 24,340 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt has invested 1.02% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). River Road Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.36% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt owns 30,500 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 33,941 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 29,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,540 activity.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Promotion and Appointment – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Motorcar Parts of America Provides Clarification of the Delay in Filing its Fiscal Second Quarter 10-Q – GlobeNewswire” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Expands Sales Team – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Increased Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Healthcare Trust of America, Illumina, Tucows, Asure Software, Saga Communications, and Miller Industries Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Predictable Guru Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Miller Industries Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results – PRNewswire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.