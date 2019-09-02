As Miller Inds Tenn Com New (MLR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cubic Asset Management Lowered Stake; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Cameco (CCJ)

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (MLR) by 38.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 16,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 43,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 23,187 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10 million, up from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.49 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Share Price Is Up 69% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Miller Industries Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Industries International leads consumer gainers; The Kraft Heinz and Flowers Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold MLR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.42 million shares or 1.43% more from 9.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). 15,890 are held by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 15,830 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability holds 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) or 14,226 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management owns 78,923 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Brinker owns 19,291 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 227,299 shares. 65,714 were reported by Arrowstreet Lp. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 25,329 shares. Sei Invs Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt owns 7,075 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). 785 are held by Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co.