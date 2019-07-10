As Miller Herman (MLHR) Market Value Rose, Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $455,000; Penobscot Investment Management Company Increased Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $469,765 as Share Price Rose

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,509 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, up from 42,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $273.34. About 2.25M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 346,220 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 17.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $125,628 activity.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,303 shares to 77,334 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 3,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,183 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest has 0.04% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 18,685 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 64,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp reported 17,787 shares. 6,717 were reported by Petrus Trust Lta. Mackay Shields Ltd has 21,400 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division has 0% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 104 shares. Hood River Cap Limited Com reported 448,439 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 23,395 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 17,388 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 164,250 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 25,343 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 0% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 23,585 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 72,000 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

