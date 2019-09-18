As Miller Herman (MLHR) Market Value Rose, Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Trimmed Position; As Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Share Price Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Has Increased Holding by $4.98 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 2442.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 622,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 648,507 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30 million, up from 25,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $248.1. About 633,855 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The hedge fund held 46,751 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 60,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 453,670 shares traded or 4.25% up from the average. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold MLHR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.54 million shares or 0.33% more from 44.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.16% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Brinker has invested 0.02% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Advisors Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) or 5,648 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 19,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 90,677 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma reported 17,317 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 51,569 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,931 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Com. Cwm Lc holds 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) or 178 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corp reported 173,716 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 17,430 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 43,341 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 7,069 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 42,685 shares.

