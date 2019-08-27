As Midwestone Finl Group Ne (MOFG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder At Bancorp Boosted Its Holding; Baystate Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Deere & Co Com (DE)

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 1.81M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY

At Bancorp increased its stake in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (MOFG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 22,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 309,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 286,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 28,150 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool" on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Update: Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: "Deere's Earnings, Outlook Can't Escape Economic Uncertainty – 24/7 Wall St." published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "What We Think Of Deere & Company's (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 30, 2019.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 27,977 shares to 45,757 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,762 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $45,810 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Hartig Richard J, worth $29,036 on Friday, May 3. On Tuesday, April 30 Hayek Matthew J bought $2,840 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) or 100 shares.

