As Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Main Street Research Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $7.56 Million; Stock Rose

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.76. About 672,634 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) by 319.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 51,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Midwestone Financial Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 14,653 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $444.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3,719 shares to 100,868 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.19 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 217,640 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 283,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,310 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc..

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $66,917 activity. $14,132 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was bought by True Douglas K on Tuesday, September 3. Hartig Richard J had bought 1,000 shares worth $29,036 on Friday, May 3. Godwin Janet E also bought $6,975 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) on Wednesday, September 4.