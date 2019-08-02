As Midsouth Bcp (MSL) Valuation Declined, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Trimmed Holding; Altavista Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $542,900

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Midsouth Bcp (MSL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 65,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 564,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 630,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Midsouth Bcp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 98,410 shares traded or 23.71% up from the average. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video); 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,146 shares to 47,325 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. MSL’s profit will be $669,344 for 70.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12,430 shares to 110,663 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

