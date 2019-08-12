As Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Shares Declined, Fj Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Myr Group Del (MYRG) Stock Rose While First Trust Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake by $845,206

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Myr Group Inc Del (MYRG) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 24,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% . The institutional investor held 56,939 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 81,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Myr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 29,917 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q CONTRACT REV. $345.6M, EST. $318.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG)

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 716,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24M, up from 795,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Midsouth Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 35,196 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

More notable recent MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MERGER ALERT â€“ ADSW and MSL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Elects D. Michael â€œMikeâ€ Kramer as Vice Chairman – Business Wire” published on November 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “GDI, EFII, MSL Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ GDI, EFII, MSL – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hancock Whitney Corporation to acquire MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADSW, SFS, MSL Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ADSW, SFS, MSL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ulysses Limited Company owns 230,000 shares. 26,392 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Thb Asset Management has 0.94% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). 147,745 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 144,547 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 26,140 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,247 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 832,975 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 3,649 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.63% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 23,748 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 3,172 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc by 18,633 shares to 159,367 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 112,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 78,712 shares to 99,957 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 76,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.

More notable recent MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At MYR Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MYRG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MYR Group (MYRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MYR Group Inc. Acquires British Columbia Electrical Contractor Western Pacific Enterprises – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2016. More interesting news about MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MYR: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 06, 2019.