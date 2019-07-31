As Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Share Price Rose, Holder Fj Capital Management Has Increased Position; Rock Point Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Owens Corning (OC) by $1.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 716,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, up from 795,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Midsouth Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 5,186 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 16.63% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (OC) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 23,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,966 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 111,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 181,626 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18 million for 9.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Management holds 0.03% or 6,555 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.04% or 2.99M shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss owns 3.09M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Natl Bank holds 5,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 6,034 shares. Personal Advisors invested in 0.12% or 234,451 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 9.86 million shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 50,900 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 140,627 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr owns 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 9,042 shares. Taylor Asset Management owns 65,900 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,442 shares. Jag Management Lc owns 12,391 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Management Corporation by 49,873 shares to 85,127 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Ajax Corp by 86,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,598 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc.