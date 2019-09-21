As Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Shares Rose, Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Decreased Its Position

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 138,578 shares traded or 103.82% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 5,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 134,669 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.33 million, down from 140,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13M shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,949 shares to 34,917 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Washington Bankshares has 0.22% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 16,156 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 498,572 shares. The California-based Schnieders Ltd Liability has invested 2.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 7.65 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 509,473 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 49,558 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 29,452 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net holds 0.31% or 3,777 shares. St Johns Management Ltd holds 19,014 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cumberland Prtn Limited has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.65% or 1.26 million shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs stated it has 4,562 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 3.15M shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.93M for 22.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tidewater Vice President to Serve on Delaware EPSCoR Committee – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPDATE â€“ Middlesex Water CFO Bruce O’Connor Named President of Tidewater Utilities, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Middlesex Water (MSEX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Rate-Sensitive Stocks to Buy Amid Fed’s Rate Cut Hints – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 1,419 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 21,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De owns 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt reported 26,475 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 12,583 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Management stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Raymond James & Assoc owns 27,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 567,900 shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 13,255 shares. 300 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated. Blackhill Capital reported 0.06% stake. American International Gp, a New York-based fund reported 10,195 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Incorporated Nv invested in 0.04% or 90,891 shares. Investment Inc Wi accumulated 8,485 shares or 0.58% of the stock.