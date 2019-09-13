As Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Shares Rose, Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Cut by $532,180 Its Position; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Share Value Rose, Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lowered by $11.40 Million Its Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 41,254 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 186,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.29M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 587,369 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $12.24 million for 21.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% or 8,690 shares. Murphy Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Teton holds 28,533 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 422,861 shares. 300 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. 20,771 are held by Citadel Advsr. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 294,391 shares. Fincl Architects owns 0.18% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 16,415 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company owns 13,365 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 230,159 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 30,462 shares. Tortoise Advisors Lc accumulated 702 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated reported 1,246 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.80M for 10.14 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Com National Bank & Trust holds 18,434 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City Holding accumulated 7,423 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Nomura Asset Communication Limited invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Manhattan invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.06% stake. 5,118 are held by Tarbox Family Office. M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 13,833 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 18,462 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs reported 0% stake. Ci Investments has 490,822 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited invested in 0.02% or 184,332 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

