As Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Share Value Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Cut Stake; Hyman Charles D Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position by $639,265

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 80,837 shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,494 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.49 million, up from 95,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.93M for 22.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.