As Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Lowered by $532,180 Its Position; Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holder Alliancebernstein LP Upped Its Position by $1.23 Million

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 30,908 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 26,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 3.10 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.80M, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 303,856 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 18,503 shares to 215,393 shares, valued at $29.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 88,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,592 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Alberta Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 1.13M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 10,400 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 17,287 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Garrison Bradford & invested in 56,500 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 1.31M shares. 47,361 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Ltd. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 4,700 shares. Cooke And Bieler Lp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 65 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 212,072 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 1,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.96 million for 22.78 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.