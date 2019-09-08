As Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Market Value Rose, Financial Architects Has Lowered Holding by $856,072; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Share Price Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 96.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 15,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 15,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 53,566 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 185,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592.32M, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 46 PCT VS 41 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – SINGAPORE PREMIER LEE COMMENTS ON MALAYSIA IN FACEBOOK UPDATE; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING A WAY FOR FANS TO BECOME A SUPPORTER OF CREATORS AS PART OF THE MONETIZATION TOOLS FOR CREATORS; 26/03/2018 – Facebook is facing questions of its data handling following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 02/05/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec; 23/04/2018 – DoubleLine’s Gundlach at Sohn Says Go Long XOP, Short Facebook; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 03/04/2018 – Snap In ‘potentially Promising Position’ After Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.88M for 20.94 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

