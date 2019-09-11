As Middleby (MIDD) Valuation Rose, Stone Run Capital Upped Holding; Omnicom Group (Call) (OMC) Holding Raised by Walleye Trading Llc

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (Call) (OMC) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 2.81M shares traded or 57.47% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 49,465 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 311,201 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:PVG) by 299,600 shares to 18,700 shares, valued at $160,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc (Call) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).