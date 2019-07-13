As Middleby (MIDD) Stock Rose, Holder Incline Global Management Lowered by $20.89 Million Its Position; As Portland Genl Elec (POR) Shares Rose, Ajo LP Raised Position by $7.45 Million

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Portland Genl Elec (POR) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 146,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.75M, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Portland Genl Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 872,507 shares traded or 87.11% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 160,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,553 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.14 million, down from 323,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 211,804 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit (A) by 207,518 shares to 5.57 million shares, valued at $46.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,096 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Brinker Capital invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 21,230 are held by Bailard. Martingale Asset LP reported 260,484 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 11,387 shares. Frontier Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.59% or 1.59 million shares. Inc stated it has 16,737 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First Trust LP reported 607,187 shares. Sun Life Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 8,144 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 913,211 shares. Becker owns 342,262 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Vance Corp (EV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Opus One Solutions seeks to help utilities modernize the grid – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PGE (POR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Middleby Stock Rose 14.5% in January – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Middleby (MIDD) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Middleby (MIDD) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Middleby Acquires Powerhouse Dynamics For Equipment IoT – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWSA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.