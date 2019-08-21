As Middleby (MIDD) Share Value Rose, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lowered by $4.66 Million Its Stake; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $450,340 as Market Valuation Declined

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $26.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.83. About 712,724 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 62.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 35,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 21,485 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 57,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 100,372 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Lc holds 2.49% or 37,212 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Southeast Asset holds 0.13% or 264 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 1.04% stake. Garde Inc invested in 0.69% or 2,237 shares. Columbia Asset Management has invested 2.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Private Trust holds 3,589 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 2.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Tru has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Invest Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,826 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Joel Isaacson & Company Llc reported 2,825 shares. 908,167 were reported by Eagle Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fin Mngmt Pro Inc reported 94 shares. Shellback Cap LP reported 6,000 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon expands Portland Tech Hub – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Welbilt Stock Has Soared More Than 50% in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Middleby Acquires Powerhouse Dynamics For Equipment IoT – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Middleby Reassures Nervous Investors – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,233 activity.