As Middleby (MIDD) Market Value Rose, Holder Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed Its Position; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.25 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 37,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $102.49. About 430,386 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 94.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 118,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,555 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 126,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 370,205 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Wms Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,367 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank reported 3,437 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Assetmark holds 0% or 604 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown And Research Com Inc has 0.15% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Csat Invest Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 302 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Utah Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 25,580 shares. Moreover, Srb Corporation has 0.07% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 8,326 shares. Architects Inc reported 1,276 shares stake.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics acquires PhenoPath – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ACMA notifies Quest Diagnostics of unauthorized access – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics closes acquisition of Provant Health – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies likes Quest and LabCorp in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 86,917 shares to 35,675 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthsouth Corp by 7,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,344 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWSA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Middleby Stock Fell 15% in December – Motley Fool” published on January 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Middleby Reassures Nervous Investors – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Middleby, Tile Shop Holdings, and Uniti Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Middleby Corporation: Some Positive News Early In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 119,980 shares to 751,796 shares, valued at $28.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 11,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 9.82% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.63 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $99.65M for 18.93 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce reported 0.05% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 4,067 are held by M&T Commercial Bank Corp. Huntington Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 160 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.04% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 11,300 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 17 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 69,845 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Victory Cap invested in 0.02% or 50,787 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 235,189 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Legacy Capital invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Bb&T Ltd holds 11,072 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).