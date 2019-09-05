As Middleby (MIDD) Market Valuation Rose, Bares Capital Management Has Trimmed by $12.04 Million Its Holding; As Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $106.61. About 65,491 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 92,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.89M, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $112.5. About 182,779 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9,700 shares to 139,640 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corp has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Parametrica Mngmt reported 2,473 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Stevens Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Trillium Asset Management Limited has 98,808 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 858,495 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). First Personal Fincl Ser owns 37 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.03% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 8,000 shares. 15,575 are held by King Luther Cap Management Corp. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,480 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.01% or 18,044 shares. Quantitative Inv Management owns 3,200 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 1,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Waddell & Reed Incorporated owns 982,603 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $91.86M for 17.05 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares to 66,590 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

