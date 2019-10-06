As Middleby Com (MIDD) Stock Rose, Legacy Capital Partners Raised Its Stake; Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Holding in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 4,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 877,996 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.16M, up from 873,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank Test Blockchain in First U.S. Debt Deal; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 16,473 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 13,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 163,466 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 140,552 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $102.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $225.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (NYSE:APU) by 9,500 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.