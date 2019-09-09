As Middleby Com (MIDD) Share Value Rose, Holder Aureus Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Holder Clean Yield Group Has Decreased Position

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 69,629 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, up from 55,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 260,898 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 6,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 23,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 29,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.87 million shares traded or 140.77% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 3,351 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 2.85 million shares. Woodstock Corp invested in 72,383 shares. Harbour Mngmt Limited has 21,374 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability owns 56,414 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Amer Asset reported 2,000 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0.15% or 707,463 shares. Huntington National Bank has 1.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 479,690 shares. 89,530 are held by Washington Trust. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.88 million shares. Beaumont Finance Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.54% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 200 were accumulated by Cypress Ltd Liability Company (Wy). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.22% or 483,705 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.79 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 3,676 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. 450 were reported by Washington Natl Bank. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 45,680 shares. Bb&T Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,072 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 16,656 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 3,458 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 7,106 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle accumulated 290,882 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.01M shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,863 shares. Westwood Gp holds 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 7,555 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4,539 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank reported 186,100 shares stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,233 activity.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Fair Value Of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NEWR, HUBS, MIDD – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y on Sales – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.