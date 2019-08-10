As Mid (PVH) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Trimmed by $458.28 Million Its Stake; Ciena (CIEN) Position Has Raised by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mid (PVH) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 3,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 263,079 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.08B, down from 266,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 1.09M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 327.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 21,867 shares as the company's stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 28,541 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 6,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 1.79 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,585 shares to 5,578 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,725 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 1.98 million shares. James Invest has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 2,299 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 404,609 shares stake. World Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,780 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc reported 0.13% stake. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 105,100 shares. New England And has 11,400 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 30,700 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares. 8,166 were reported by Piedmont Advsrs Inc. Advisory stated it has 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The New York-based Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.48% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, First Manhattan Communications has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 108,094 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% or 486 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 1,726 shares to 194,848 shares, valued at $27.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,981 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Management has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Asset Management One Ltd reported 33,946 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 3,617 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.2% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Bb&T holds 9,269 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 141,211 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 22,925 shares. Mirae Asset Investments reported 3,045 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 53,499 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 358 shares. Shellback Cap LP owns 52,144 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. New York-based Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.24% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Wedge Cap L Lp Nc reported 8,375 shares stake.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.