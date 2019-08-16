As Mid (PVH) Share Value Declined, Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Main Street Research Raised Its Holding by $7.21 Million as Stock Price Rose

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 27,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 59,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 32,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $288.15. About 1.21 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mid (PVH) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 3,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 263,079 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.08 billion, down from 266,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 865,430 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 2,559 shares to 215,648 shares, valued at $3.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) by 183,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB).