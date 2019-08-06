As Mid (MAA) Valuation Rose, Holder Scout Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $38.20 Million; Proxima Capital Management Stake in Olin (OLN) Has Decreased by $3.57 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 36.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 872,265 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 35.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 350,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 633,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.22 million, down from 983,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $119.65. About 269,626 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,239 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De has 10,411 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 697,634 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cohen Steers Inc accumulated 0% or 8,857 shares. Hl Ser Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Los Angeles Management And Equity Incorporated holds 87,994 shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 11,153 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Pettee owns 0.64% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 9,243 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 75,328 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Com owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsr Llc reported 43 shares. Omers Administration holds 93,100 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% or 229,209 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 48,545 shares to 73,547 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orix Corporation (NYSE:IX) by 5,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

