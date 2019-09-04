As Mid (MAA) Valuation Rose, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Trimmed by $43.11 Million Its Position; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Cut Position by $8.65 Million

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 3.89M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 395,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 276,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.25 million, down from 672,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.88. About 431,592 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 29,350 shares to 433,200 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 20.44 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.29M for 20.76 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

