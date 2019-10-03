As Mid (MAA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; White Pine Capital Position in Ferro (FOE) Lifted by $989,700

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 149.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 65,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 110,015 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 305,309 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS STATE GOVT DIRECTED NOT TO TAKE ANY COERCIVE MEASURES TO RECOVER AMOUNT OF 1.23 BLN RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – ALL FURNACES AT THERUBALI UNIT HAVE BEEN SHUT DOWN; 21/03/2018 – Ferro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc analyzed 3,526 shares as the company's stock rose 7.86% . The hedge fund held 10,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 244,498 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T also bought $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reading Intl Cl A (NASDAQ:RDI) by 51,845 shares to 79,260 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 167,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,160 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Cap Mgmt holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo LP owns 0.02% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 239,016 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 12,237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. White Pine Limited Com owns 0.65% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 110,015 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 378,144 shares. Punch And Inv Management Inc invested 0.85% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 14,605 shares. Toth Financial Advisory reported 1,380 shares. Company Natl Bank owns 129,545 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 300 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Cs Mckee Lp has invested 0.05% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,026 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 1.11M shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 251,851 shares to 373,451 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Navigation Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

