As Mid (MAA) Shares Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Marathon Partners Equity Management Position in Cott Que (COT) Lifted by $1.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 1.06 million shares traded or 3.72% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 52.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The hedge fund held 9,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 20,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.82. About 474,395 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.