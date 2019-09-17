As Mid (MAA) Market Value Rose, Hahn Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Position Held by Hg Vora Capital Management Llc

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62M, up from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 534,351 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 37,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 274,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.34 billion, down from 312,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 114,798 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 550,000 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $47.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.63M for 21.00 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.