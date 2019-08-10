As Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (Put) (MAA) Valuation Rose, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Lowered Position; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Share Value Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 90,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (Put) (MAA) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 73,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 44,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 118,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $123.78. About 436,262 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,239 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 161,609 shares in its portfolio. 7,763 were reported by Profund Advsrs Lc. Garrison Asset Mgmt Llc has 3,850 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 32,801 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 42,644 shares. Natixis holds 11,114 shares. Summit Asset Management Lc invested in 0.36% or 6,733 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 54 were accumulated by Capital Advisors Limited Liability. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Moreover, Hahn Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 312,030 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 1.77M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 140,458 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 4,040 shares in its portfolio.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.41M shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $67.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 10,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roberts Glore & Company Il owns 2.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,477 shares. Orca Ltd Company invested in 14,433 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Weik Mngmt holds 7,400 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. 10 has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap World Investors holds 7.47M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 3.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,138 shares. Wallington Asset has invested 2.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cannell Peter B Inc holds 290,293 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd reported 14,604 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 126,427 shares. New England Rech Management has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accredited reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ulysses Management accumulated 0.13% or 7,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.66% or 3.74M shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV).

