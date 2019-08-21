As Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Valuation Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Holding by $791,994; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Clark Estates Has Lifted Holding

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 7,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The hedge fund held 25,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 18,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.33. About 339,670 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, up from 119,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 85,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,394 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First LP invested in 0.52% or 2.22 million shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 433,601 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry Co holds 7.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 379,978 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Eck Associates Corp has 283,866 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca owns 11,108 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios, Michigan-based fund reported 178,371 shares. 70,040 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Triangle Secs Wealth owns 26,240 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.22M shares or 4.9% of all its holdings. Martin And Tn reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saratoga Research Investment Management has invested 4.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horseman Capital Management Limited owns 10,000 shares. 104,925 are held by Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt. Glob Endowment LP holds 5,100 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft hires former Siri boss – The Information – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 47,481 shares. Diversified Trust accumulated 1,979 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Sterling Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt owns 43,228 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 694,467 shares. Strs Ohio owns 237,760 shares. Comm Bancorp holds 2,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 3,450 are held by Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny. Goldman Sachs owns 0.02% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 604,619 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 357,349 shares stake. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 4,053 shares stake.