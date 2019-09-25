As Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Stock Value Rose, Franklin Resources Cut Position by $3.54 Million; Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Stake Has Raised by Greenlight Capital Inc

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 110,253 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 30,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 72,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, down from 102,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.24. About 549,599 shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 217,200 shares to 731,600 shares, valued at $26.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 251,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 868,100 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.63 million for 20.98 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Ser holds 124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 47,203 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 268,162 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 56,642 shares. Westwood Gp reported 4,396 shares stake. Bb&T Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 97,155 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 25 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Lc reported 2,425 shares. Grp Holdings Ag holds 24,550 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 859,838 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 267,464 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 40,261 shares to 191,386 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.