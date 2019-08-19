As Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Stock Price Rose, Keybank National Association Decreased by $1.56 Million Its Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Increased Its Stake by $537,000

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.68% or $9.06 during the last trading session, reaching $168.62. About 11.33 million shares traded or 9.87% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 14,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 23,084 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 37,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $126.08. About 207,098 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) by 130,926 shares to 241,357 shares, valued at $18.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 11,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.16% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Profund Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Mariner has 3,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Nomura Asset Limited reported 88,263 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 10,411 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited reported 78,276 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 85 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 200 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 165,533 shares. 4.16M are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Westpac Bk invested in 11,481 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited stated it has 446,709 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 11,330 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.2% or 903,553 shares. Dock Street Asset Management holds 5.89% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 96,039 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 20,218 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.37% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Montecito Bank accumulated 8,625 shares. Dillon & Associate invested in 23,834 shares. Sfmg Ltd has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,660 shares. Ipswich Inv has 4,706 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Beck stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 4,208 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Capital Management L P. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 7,731 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,260 shares or 0.14% of the stock.