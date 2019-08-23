As Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Stock Price Rose, Aviva Plc Increased Position by $2.92 Million; As Zix (ZIXI) Stock Rose, Algert Global Has Trimmed Its Holding by $309,420

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 51,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 26,366 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181,000, down from 77,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 273,623 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500.

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 26,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 69,435 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 42,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 196,955 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares to 41,161 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 85,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Manhattan owns 11,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Secor Capital Advsr Lp owns 13,838 shares. D E Shaw Company owns 1.57M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com reported 64,989 shares. Burt Wealth holds 12,900 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,453 shares. Eam Lc holds 0.49% or 287,388 shares. Spark Inv Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.14% or 149,780 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 149 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Limited has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 28,116 shares. Moreover, Campbell And Invest Adviser Lc has 0.12% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 51,036 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gmt Capital reported 24,250 shares stake.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec (NYSE:FBHS) by 34,755 shares to 53,814 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 221,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,305 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).