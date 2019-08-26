As Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Share Price Rose, Holder Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $78.61 Million; Alyeska Investment Group LP Holding In Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Was Boosted

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 721,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.40 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.82. About 496,925 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 2350.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 698,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 728,179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 29,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 816,198 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 973,329 shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $160.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Llc stated it has 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 8,075 were reported by Wellington Group Llp. Pettee Investors holds 9,243 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc has 0.2% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 9,114 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Co holds 2,126 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.17% or 694,467 shares. 26,208 are owned by Van Eck. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 37,498 shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America holds 105,542 shares. Fil accumulated 0.05% or 274,118 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 604,619 shares stake. Clean Yield Gp stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 4,040 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 734 shares. Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 228 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Systematic Financial LP has 0.05% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 16,290 shares. Gsa Llp accumulated 0.14% or 52,555 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% or 9,717 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp owns 2.35 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kansas-based Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 0.11% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Moody State Bank Division invested in 0% or 319 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.09% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 525,500 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 454,557 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 10,349 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 9,800 shares. 1492 Management Ltd has 4.32% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Legal General Grp Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 86,418 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 0% or 64,175 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 79,032 shares to 87,119 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solarwinds Corp by 956,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

