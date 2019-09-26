As Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Market Value Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Upped Position by $1.49 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Waterstone Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $229.37. About 2.08M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 12,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 174,331 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 161,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $129.89. About 328,458 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.18 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,153 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Exchange Cap owns 3,621 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 558,044 shares. Girard Prtn invested in 22,735 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 720,000 shares. Moreover, Mngmt has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.31% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,452 shares. Lynch Assocs In reported 15,850 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.47 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 70,959 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited accumulated 3,174 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 90,800 were accumulated by Sit Investment Associates. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 33,391 shares to 230,021 shares, valued at $16.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,756 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association holds 37,197 shares. Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 55 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 52,132 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 2,034 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 4,430 shares. Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Hexavest holds 0.32% or 204,938 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn stated it has 10,010 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.15% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 57,309 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 0.27% or 2,805 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 0.05% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

