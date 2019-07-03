As Microstrategy (MSTR) Stock Price Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Increased Stake; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Position by $1.62 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 156.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 126,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 80,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $141.16. About 42,360 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 7.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,987 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 157,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 142,881 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc by 10,000 shares to 155,236 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 165,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield And Son Ltd.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba reshuffles management; CFO Wu to oversee strategic investment unit – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Want to Beat the Market? – Nasdaq” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does People’s United Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PBCT) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Digerati Closes Acquisition of Minority Interest in Itellum – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.58M for 20.25 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 10,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 7,762 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). American Group Inc stated it has 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 16,379 shares. Freshford Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 3.55% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 5,412 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 296,935 shares. Sei Invs owns 12,450 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 5,327 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 52,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 180,645 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 604,473 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 1,585 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd reported 48,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 43,815 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company LP has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company reported 236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 163,785 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 108,930 are owned by D E Shaw Co Incorporated. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Vanguard Group Incorporated has 854,278 shares. Jbf Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 2,000 shares. Fil Limited reported 47,500 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 160 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 40,117 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares to 910,242 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,282 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MicroStrategy Scores Highest in Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MicroStrategy Reins In Its Spending – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.