As Microstrategy (MSTR) Stock Declined, Holder Hawk Ridge Management Raised Holding; Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $1.94 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 23,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 275,473 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.94M, down from 298,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 2.65M shares traded or 13.60% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05M, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.9. About 61,015 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.03% or 16,537 shares. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc stated it has 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 284,809 shares. Girard Prtn has 0.06% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 183,844 shares. Ifrah Service owns 7,553 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gideon Capital Advisors has 4,425 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,034 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Co holds 266,496 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 4,515 were accumulated by Essex Financial. Merian (Uk) Limited owns 0.06% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 68,079 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 12.62 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 64,335 shares to 149,259 shares, valued at $25.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 23,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 241,860 shares to 455,882 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 63,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,943 shares, and cut its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity.

