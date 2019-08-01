As Microstrategy (MSTR) Stock Declined, Clearline Capital LP Boosted by $1.50 Million Its Position; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Raised Its Holding in Cerner (CERN) as Market Value Rose

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 10,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 71,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 61,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 10.99% or $13.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 354,591 shares traded or 187.21% up from the average. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 1.92 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 72 shares. Northern Trust invested in 110,643 shares or 0% of the stock. S Squared Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.21% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 19,800 shares. State Street accumulated 264,716 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) or 2 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 6,850 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) or 2,829 shares. Clearline LP invested in 5.39% or 71,486 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares & Tru holds 0% or 11 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 4,802 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 262,576 shares stake. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 160 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 3,253 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 0.13% or 1,767 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 23,677 shares or 0% of the stock.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares to 10,016 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,512 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of MicroStrategy Incorporated Investors (MSTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MicroStrategy (MSTR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MicroStrategy, Inc. (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Services Of America holds 226,036 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Starboard Value LP reported 4.33% stake. Northcoast Asset Management Lc holds 7,743 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc owns 3,785 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.03% or 27,694 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 1.5% or 13.32M shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 36,876 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Washington Tru Natl Bank holds 800 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 93,468 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,346 shares. Veritas Investment Management Llp reported 6.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 155,713 shares. Stephens Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 526,104 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 24,343 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.