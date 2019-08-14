As Microstrategy (MSTR) Market Value Declined, Holder Horrell Capital Management Decreased Position; Redmile Group Lowered Its Stake in Array Biopharma (ARRY) by $131.73 Million as Share Value Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 39,446 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $115,998 activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 132,800 shares to 269,480 shares, valued at $38.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 84,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 364,393 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs LP has 0.6% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Perceptive Ltd Liability Co owns 4.23 million shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested in 63,683 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 81,394 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 850,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhenman Prtn Asset Ab has invested 1.73% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Advisory Rech owns 62,085 shares. Geode Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Great Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.34% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc has 21,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 179,384 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs LP invested in 181,107 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

