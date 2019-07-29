As Microstrategy (MSTR) Market Valuation Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Raised Stake by $18.23 Million; 1492 Capital Management Increased Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $2.02 Million; Share Value Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 156.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 126,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95 million, up from 80,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.32. About 83,432 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 7.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.05 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares to 330,543 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,242 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 17,521 shares to 63,630 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 52,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,946 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.