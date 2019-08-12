As Microsoft Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Rathbone Brothers Plc Boosted Its Stake by $5.31 Million; Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) Holder Ami Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $2.27 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 46,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 213,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 167,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 280,147 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (MSFT) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 45,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 825,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.42M, up from 780,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $136.77. About 5.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 14,400 shares. 14,966 are held by Globeflex L P. Northern Tru reported 504,985 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability reported 44,200 shares stake. Paloma Partners Management has 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 12,632 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 408,103 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 54,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Company holds 0% or 265 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 0.05% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 6,301 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 4,167 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Eagle Asset Management owns 1.18M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4,571 shares to 223,811 shares, valued at $25.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 33,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,938 shares, and cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CORT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.05% or 19,090 shares. Shoker Counsel Incorporated holds 1.29% or 14,865 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 8,051 shares. Sphera Funds Limited holds 0.67% or 61,397 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 1.46 million shares stake. Nexus Inv Management invested in 270,283 shares. Pure Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 6,414 shares. Strs Ohio holds 5.90M shares. 44,953 are owned by Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Bernzott Cap Advsrs holds 123,965 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 227,236 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 8,100 shares. Hrt Fincl Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:DFS) by 42,097 shares to 220,632 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc Usd0.000001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 72,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,801 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:C).