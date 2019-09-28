As Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Decreased Stake; Maplelane Capital Stake in Advanced Micro Devices (Call) (AMD) Has Increased as Valuation Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (AMD) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.56 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 52.28 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Su: This Computing Cycle Is Up for Grabs — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Iconic Therapeutics Initiates Second Phase 2 Study of ICON-1 in Patients With Neovascular (wet) AMD; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices reported better than expected earnings results and gave strong sales guidance Wednesday; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 94.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 33,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268,000, down from 35,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (EDV) by 8,450 shares to 13,427 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 36,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 38,688 shares to 670,000 shares, valued at $82.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 129,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,001 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.