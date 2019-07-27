As Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Highland Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position; Mitchell Capital Management Co Continues to Hold Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 37,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (NASDAQ:SIFI) by 81,457 shares to 110,721 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 185,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zwj Invest Counsel holds 305,875 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Ser Inc has 3.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harber Asset holds 12,562 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Godsey And Gibb Associate reported 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 106,304 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 1.22% or 122,559 shares. The Kentucky-based Argi Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wespac Advisors Lc holds 0.24% or 3,018 shares in its portfolio. One Limited Company invested in 1.08% or 51,485 shares. 4,979 were accumulated by Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability. Moreover, Bloom Tree Partners Lc has 7.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 340,590 are owned by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. Waratah Capital Advsrs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 103,888 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.