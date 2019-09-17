As Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Trimmed Holding; Covalent Partners Trimmed Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $406,215 as Valuation Declined

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 94.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 33,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268,000, down from 35,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.86. About 10.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 2,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 40,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, down from 43,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 1.49 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What the Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Oil Infrastructure Means for the Oil Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 220,025 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Parkside Bancorp & holds 0.01% or 136 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The accumulated 23,736 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Price T Rowe Md owns 11.62M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Lc has 6.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 821,554 shares. Private Ocean Limited Co invested in 0% or 33 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fiduciary Trust Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,981 shares. Raymond James Svcs reported 180,367 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management Incorporated reported 102 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 23,375 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 275,354 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70M for 16.08 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 21,662 shares to 54,721 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 22,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).