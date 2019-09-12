As Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lowered Holding; Centurylink (CTL) Share Price Rose While Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Increased Holding

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 94.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 33,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268,000, down from 35,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $137.31. About 10.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 29,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 379,171 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 349,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 6.52 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh owns 310,485 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa holds 20.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 203,215 shares. 2,912 are held by Lifeplan Financial Grp. Cna invested in 166,500 shares or 4.64% of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors invested in 15,501 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Legal General Gru Public Ltd holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44.14M shares. Greatmark Ptnrs holds 139,701 shares or 5.59% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,574 were accumulated by Amg Natl Trust National Bank & Trust. Lsv Asset holds 196,645 shares. Moreover, David R Rahn Associate has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,605 shares. 241,140 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd has invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 6.14% or 88,282 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,977 shares to 22,462 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $147,155 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 185,035 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 40,149 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 17,457 shares. 41,879 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Legal General Grp Public Llc holds 0.04% or 6.78M shares in its portfolio. 253,416 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 47 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Company has 1.28% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 424,207 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap Incorporated accumulated 2,017 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 34,606 were reported by Diversified Trust Communication.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $296.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26,860 shares to 58,064 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 83,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,390 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).