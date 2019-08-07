As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Wunderlich Securities Has Raised Its Holding by $1.23 Million; Strategic Global Advisors Holding in Aspen Technology (AZPN) Cut by $497,120 as Market Value Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 10,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 67,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.52. About 5.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 57.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 3,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 8,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $124.36. About 61,062 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 6,677 shares to 17,937 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Relx Plc by 31,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 24,662 shares stake. First Manhattan Communications invested in 0% or 4,054 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 669,070 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank holds 0% or 2,122 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 3,200 shares stake. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 15,527 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Kansas-based Kornitzer Management Ks has invested 0.37% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). World Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 2,264 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 10,909 shares. 2,766 are owned by Hl Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 16,313 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 144,141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWSA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aspen Technology to Host Investor Day 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Aspen Technologies Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Emerging Mkts Sm Cap Etf (EWX) by 35,468 shares to 101,926 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,270 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advisors holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,761 shares. Community Tru And Com has 297,931 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Co has 55,000 shares. First Eagle Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.72% or 5.41M shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc has 4.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Denali Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 1,600 shares. Scholtz Co Lc owns 86,009 shares or 6.76% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Financial Bank has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers And Merchants Inc owns 2.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 305,445 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 147,246 shares. Alleghany De holds 8.52% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assocs holds 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 202,837 shares. Roberts Glore Company Il accumulated 52,442 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Oklahoma-based Advsrs Ok has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).