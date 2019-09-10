As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Winfield Associates Has Decreased Stake by $419,445; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted by $468,000 as Shares Rose

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $134.82. About 11.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.76. About 11.83 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 4.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Reik And Ltd Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 2.97M shares or 2.25% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc reported 340,590 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt has 50,443 shares. Parsec Finance Mgmt Inc has invested 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bourgeon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,147 shares. 11.13M are owned by Loomis Sayles And Commerce Ltd Partnership. Shikiar Asset Management Inc has 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Markston Limited Liability stated it has 4.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palladium Prns Lc invested in 3.4% or 399,767 shares. Mason Street Llc invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perella Weinberg Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pettee stated it has 15,935 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares to 27,890 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 6,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT).

